Obituaries: Lydia Squires

Lydia Squires, 83, of Terryville, died Friday, March 10, 2017 at home.

Lydia was born July 16, 1933 in Yonkers, NY, daughter of the late Edward and Marion Hendricks. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Tyler Automatic of Thomaston. Lydia was an avid reader, loved music, her family, shopping and was a volunteer for the Terryville Lions Club.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne Squires and his wife Elena of Terryville, Kevin Squires and his wife Barbie of Terryville; her daughter, Aileen “Chic” Waselewski of Florida; her sister, Winnie Coons of FL; her eight grandchildren, Marissa, Austin, Kari, Aleathia, Terry, Ashley, Bobbie and Chelsea and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sindee Squires and grandson, Christopher Stevenson.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com