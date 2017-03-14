Obituaries: Mark W. Emond

Mark W. Emond, 73, of Farmington, beloved husband of Carol (Ostman) Emond, passed away on Friday (March 10, 2017) at home. Mark was born in New Britain on August 5, 1943 and was one of three children of the late Joseph and Hazel (Nelson) Emond. He was raised in New Britain before moving to Bristol in 1959 and was a graduate of Bristol Eastern High School Class of 1961. After high school he entered the United States Navy serving as an Airman with Fighter Squadron Eighty-Four until 1966. After his Vietnam service, he had a long career with Skinner Valve before retiring from Parker Hannifin in April 2014. Mark also served as an Auxiliary Trooper with the Connecticut State Police and as a part-time Constable with the Burlington Police Department for 30 years. Other than his family, his biggest passion in life was playing golf. In addition to his wife of 50 years, Mark is survived by three sons: Michael Emond of Stevensville, MD, Bruce Emond of Santa Cruz, CA, and David Emond and his wife, Cécile, of New Hartford; his two grandboys: A1C Bradley Emond, USAF, and Gavin Emond along with their mother, Raquel (Perron) Emond; and his nephew: Robert Graves. He was predeceased by his brother, David B. Emond who died while serving in Vietnam in 1968, and his sister, Patricia Carter in 2014. Funeral services were held at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday (March 13, 2017) at 1 PM with military honors to follow. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 11 AM and 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Smilow Cancer Hospital c/o Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 05608-9979, or to St. Francis Hospital Cancer Care Center, c/o St. Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105. Please visit Mark’s memorial website at WWW.FUNKFUNERALHOME.COM

