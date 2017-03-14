Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old Bristol man

Bristol police have issued a Silver Alert for a 21-year-old Bristol man.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, Jakob Michaud was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the letters “RAB” across the front and was possibly driving a blue, 2011 Subaru Outback with a Connecticut license plate number of AC25680, the release said. He is described as a 5-foot-10 white male with brown hair and green eyes and weighing 140 pounds, the release said.

Michaud has been missing since last Saturday.