Tunxis offers sessions on filing for student aid

Tunxis Community College will host sessions this spring for those who need help filing their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Students are welcome to attend with their parents. No reservation is required.

Sessions will be available on the following dates in Tunxis Library: March 21 at 10 a.m., March 22 at 5 p.m., March 27 at 1 p.m., March 30 at 6 p.m., April 3 at 9 a.m. and April 7 at 12 p.m. For more information, email tx-finaid@tunxis.edu. A map of campus is available at tunxis.edu/map.

Staff from the Financial Aid Services Office at Tunxis will be available to help those with questions about filing their FAFSA information and renewals.

For information on what to bring to the session, see tunxis.edu/fafsa-help.