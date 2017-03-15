Chamber, city host Economic Development Business Breakfast March 28

The Bristol Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bristol will co-host an Economic Development Business Breakfast on Tuesday, March 28 at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. Registration and breakfast start at 7:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 8 a.m.

This event is free.

The breakfast will be geared towards manufacturers. Topics to be discussed include: how registering on the Supplier Connection portal can aid your business development; SBA programs and services for small businesses; how to receive grant money to stimulate your manufacturing company; success stories and more.

Speakers for this event include Gary Breitbart from Connecticut Supplier Connection, Kerri Lacourse from New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center (NETAAC), and William C. Tierney from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

This breakfast is part of a continuing series hosted by the chamber and the city in an effort to educate business owners on various topics that will help them to grow their businesses. Each breakfast features different experts presenting important, timely information geared towards local businesses.

If you plan to attend or would like more information, contact the chamber at (860) 584-4718, Info@CentralCTChambers.org or register online at www.CentralCTChambers.org.