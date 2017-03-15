Legislators meet with Crowley employees

State Reps. David Wilson (R-Litchfield) and Whit Betts (R-Bristol) hosted a ‘Meet Your Legislators’ event recently at the Crowley Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler dealership located in Bristol. Wilson’s constituent and dealership owner, Ken Crowley, hosted the event to give dealership staff, the ability to speak with the legislators about legislative issues affecting the auto industry. While Wilson and Betts gave a brief overview of the latest legislative updates, including the state budget situation, discussion centered mainly on opposition by those in attendance to Tesla’s further expansion within Connecticut. The lawmakers expressed their support for the employees, and they encouraged them to continue voicing their opinions.

