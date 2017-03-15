Meeting listings, starting March 17

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

BRISTOL

QUILTS THAT CARE. Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Quiltsthatcare.org

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

CITIZENS AND PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION. 7 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Concerned citizens and taxpayers of Plainville who meet monthly to discuss town issues, policies, and issues of concern. Plainville Public Library, lower level, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

PLAINVILLE LIONS CLUB. 6:30 p.m. Meeting on the first Wednesday of each month. Central Café, 24 Whiting St., Plainville. (860) 747-9402.

OTHER

CASTLE CRAIG CAMERA CLUB MEETINGS. First and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Monthly programs, techniques for enhancing your photography, field trips, and competitions. Gallery 53, 53 Colony St., Meriden. All skill levels are welcome to join and share in photography experiences. Jimski42@gmail.com