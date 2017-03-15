Music listings, starting March 17

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

OTHER

THE NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA’S CELEBRITY MAESTROS GALA. 1 p.m. Music, munchies, and merriment, live and silent auction items. Guest conductors. The Country Club, 806 Farmington Ave., Farmington. $75. www.nutmegsymphony.org, (860) 550-1105.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

BRISTOL

NUTMEG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA WITH THE BRISTOL EASTERN HIGH SCHOOL CONCERT CHOIR AND MADRIGAL SINGERS. 3 p.m. Orchestra will perform “Symphony for Strings” by C.P.E. Bach, “Holberg Suite” by Edward Grieg, “Concerto for Flute, Oboe and Strings” by Connecticut composer Joseph Russo, Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” Christina Kershaw and Theresa Deagan will perform solos with the choir during “Gloria.” Bristol Eastern High School, King Street, Bristol. Tickets, go to NutmegSymphony.org or call (860) 940-0562.