Obituaries: Leonard F. Kowalski

Leonard F. Kowalski, 86, of Bristol, died peacefully on Sunday (March 12, 2017) surrounded by family. Leonard “Lenny” was born in Bristol on February 21, 1931, son of the late Joseph and Veronica Kowalski. Leonard attended local public schools and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in History from University of Hartford. On June 6, 1953, Lenny married his childhood sweetheart, Rejeanne Baillargeon and they made their home in Bristol, where they enjoyed entertaining friends and family. They raised two daughters and loved spending summers with the family camping at Hammonasett State Park. Leonard and Rejeanne enjoyed many vacations, traveling across the United States. They continued to travel and spend winters in Florida, following his retirement from Chandler Evans in West Hartford. Lenny and his wife were avid bridge players. Lenny will be sadly missed by all who loved him. Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Rejeanne (Baillargeon) Kowalski, a daughter Lori Bourret and her husband Paul; a daughter Lynne Pernell; four grandchildren, Samuel Bourret, Rebecca Bourret, Erica Pernell and Keith Pernell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (March 18, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Lenny’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

