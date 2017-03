Performance listings, starting March 17

MARCH 17, 18

PLAINVILLE

‘ALL MY SONS’ BY ARTHUR MILLER. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. Presented by Plainville High School. Directed by Jeff Blanchette. Plainville High School, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. $7. blanchettej@plainvilleschools.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

PLAINVILLE

COMEDY NIGHT. 7 p.m. Featuring Kevin Downey Jr. and Lori Plaminter. Benefit for Plainville High School Project Graduation. BYOB. VFW, Northwest Drive, Plainville. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. (860) 205-9911, masco6@sbcglobal.net

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

MISS CONNECTICUT’S ONSTAGE TALENT SHOW. Performer check-in, 4:30 p.m. Showtime, 6 p.m. Interested in performing, email ctmaoinfo@gmail.com. Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., Bristol. $10. Ages 10 and under admitted for $5.