Public works continues effort clean snow

Snow Status Update:

“Our crews have been out since 3:00 AM Tuesday trying to keep roads clear. Bristol received between 14-22” of snow/sleet and at times the snow was falling at a rate of 3″ per hour. Our trucks were getting stuck while attempting to clear roads during the peak of the storm.

“At this point, because of the volume of snow that fell, we have large piles of snow in intersections, cul de sacs and bus stops, as well as schools, that need to be cleared. We will be working on removing these snow piles moving forward and hope to allow our crews to get some much needed rest tonight. Early tomorrow morning we will be back at it and will continue to work diligently to clear and move snow.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation is staying off the roads during the storm which greatly helped us to plow and clear streets. Thank you for your patience as we continue our clean up efforts.”