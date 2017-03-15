Senior listings, starting March 17

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

PLAINVILLE

MOVE LIKE A DANCER. 10 a.m. Miles Everett, RD, RN, and certified diabetes educator at Bristol Hospital, will review the physical principles of dance you can use in daily life. After, he will offer a free diabetic screening to those who want one. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Free. Register. (860) 747-5728.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

SOUTHINGTON

OPEN HOUSE AT THE ORCHARDS AT SOUTHINGTON. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.