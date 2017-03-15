State offices to open today; state employees should report

Gov Dannel P. Malloy announced that state offices will be open today, following clean-up from the major winter storm that impacted the state yesterday. All state employees should report to work as regularly scheduled.

“We urge residents to allow for extra travel time today to ensure that they arrive at their destinations safely,” said Malloy in a press release. “Road conditions may be icy this morning and motorists are reminded to use their winter driving skills–slow down and allow for extra space between vehicles. I want to especially thank the road crews as well as the first-responders for the job they have done around-the-clock on behalf of the residents of our state.”

