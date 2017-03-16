Kids listings for March 17

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

BRISTOL

MISS MORGAN FROM THE NEW ENGLAND CAROUSEL MUSEUM. 10 a.m. Merry-go-round stories. Carousel crafts. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS LEARN TO SWIM. Held by Plainville Recreation Department. 9 a.m. Saturdays for seven weeks. For ages 6 months and up. Plainville High School pool, 47 Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. $25. (860) 747-6022.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

BRISTOL

LES JULIAN. 10 a.m. Music for kids of all ages, “Dreamin’ Aloud.” Dance, sing, be silly. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787, ext. 2021, BristolLib.com

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

PLAINVILLE

PARENT AND CHILD AQUATICS. 6:30 to 7 p.m., Thursdays for six weeks. Learn to swim. For ages 6 months to 5 years old, with parent participation. Plainville High School pool, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. $25. Contact Recreation Department, (860) 747-6022.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. Face painting, glitter tattoos, nail and hair stations, feather extensions, light refreshments, DJ, raffle gifts, items to buy, costume characters, princesses, more. $15 per person (adults and children). No tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services Medical Center Oncology Department for Children. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Tickets. putinontheritz@aol.com, jodiederwin@gmail.com. Tickets also available at The Little Red Store, 252 Marion Ave., Plantsville and Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream, 384 Main St., Southington.

JULY 15, JULY 29, AUG. 26

OTHER

2017 SUMMER BASEBALL CLINICS. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the New Britain Bees. Open to ages 7 to 14. Learn the fundamentals of fielding, running, throwing, and hitting from members of the team and coaching staff. New Britain Stadium, 230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain. $70 per session, $120 for two, $125 for all three. (860) 860-826-2337, info@nbbees.com

NOW thru APRIL 6

PLAINVILLE

OPEN GYM AT RECREATION DEPARTMENT. Thursdays, 5 to 6:45 p.m. For ages 3 to 7. Supervised gym activity, jump house. Plainville Recreation Department, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $25 for six weeks. (860) 747-6022.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.