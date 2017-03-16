St. Paul halted in state tourney

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – The girls squad from St. Paul Catholic bumped into one of the top teams in the state in the quarterfinal round of the Class M tournament against second ranked Career Magnet on Thursday, March 9.

And the seventh ranked Falcons chopped a double-figure deficit all the way down to four late in the game but could never get over the hump, falling 50-46 to end the campaign at an outstanding 22-4.

Career Magnet improved to 20-3 in the winning tilt.

The locals made a late surge in the contest, going on an 8-0 run, to turn a 41-29 deficit into a two-possession game.

However, late free throws by the home squad ended up making all the difference in the final outcome.

In her final game, Brigid Johndrow dropped in 16 points – including four from three-point territory – while freshmen Jade Udoh (14 points) and Janessa Gonzalez (12 points) both showed glimpses for the future.

Maya Lee led Career with 16 points and teammate Kyjae Hargrove added 10 for the home squad who moved on the square off against No. 11 up-start Bacon Academy this past Monday from Morgan High School.

It was a battle from the start between St. Paul Catholic and Career as each squad put up eight points over the first period of play before Magnet nabbed a 20-14 push at the half.

Career eventually ran up a double-digit lead in the third quarter but once the Falcons made their 8-0 run with about three minutes to play, it was anyone’s game.

In the end, Career just held on to win the contest by four.

The showdown marked the final scholastic games for Alexi Mourges, Chantell Lopez, Amelia Sanchez, and captains Alexa Morneault and four-year varsity performer Brigid Johndrow.