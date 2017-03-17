Former Housing Authority chief convicted of bathing with young boy

Former Bristol Housing Authority Chairman and former state Republican treasurer Gary Schaffrick has been convicted of risk of injury to a minor.

The conviction was handed down on March 15 at New Britain Superior Court.

The court sentenced Schaffrick to 10 years jail, but its execution was suspended. He also was sentenced to five years of probation.

Schaffrick of 515 Emmett Street, was charged early last March after reported allegations revealed that he took baths with a young boy who stayed overnight in his apartment, according to an arrest warrant.

The investigation began in January when the boy’s father gave a sworn statement to Bristol police, describing how he and the boy’s mother allowed Schaffrick to watch their son at his apartment for one night on the weekend during every other month. On Dec. 31, 2015 the boy’s parents were at Schaffrick’s apartment and had a discussion about their son staying over on Jan. 2, the warrant said. When Schaffrick made a comment about “bath time” and smiled, the boy’s father felt the comment was strange, the warrant said.

Later that evening, the boy’s father was discussing Schaffrick’s comment with his girlfriend (the juvenile’s mother). The boy was present during the discussion and blurted out that sometimes Schaffrick would get naked and get in the bath, the warrant said. When his mother asked if Schaffrick ever touched him, the warrant said, the boy replied no. The parents then decided not to ask any further questions and met with their attorney to reveal the incident to Bristol police, the warrant stated.

On Jan. 14, 2016 the boy was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center at St. Francis Hospital, where he told a case worker and clinical child interview specialist about “bath time” with Schaffrick, whom he refers to as “Grampa,” the warrant said. The boy told interviewers that Schaffrick bathed with him in the nude, and he sits on Schaffrick’s lap, the warrant said. The boy also stated during the interview that Schaffrick also gave him candy so he would sleep in the same bed with him, according to the warrant.