Obituaries: David Michael Gaffey

David Michael Gaffey, 70, of Bristol died March 17, at Ingraham Manor of Bristol. The eldest child of the late Joseph and Dorothy (Ritchie) Gaffey, David came into this world on April 4, 1946 and resided with his parents and siblings on 114 Grandview Terrace, Hartford, CT. Dave graduated from Bulkeley High School in June, 1965. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in September, 1965 and served during the Vietnam Conflict as a photographic interpretation specialist. He received an Air Force citation and commendation medal for “meritorious service for producing flawless intelligence products that directly contributed to the success of combat missions”. He was released from active duty in October, 1970. Dave then went on to Central Connecticut State University where he received a degree in business administration and marketing in 1979. Dave was a convenience store manager at Food Bag, Slater Road, New Britain and Food Bag, Birch Street, Bristol for many years. He enjoyed tinkering with electronics, making things grow in the garden, going on foodie trips with his wife and having a good meal.

Dave is survived by his wife of 27 and 1/2years, Karen (Bogatz) Gaffey of Bristol, CT along with his sisters, Elaine Lucas (Arthur) of North Richland Hills, Texas and Gail Pietrycha (Richard) of Newington, CT as well as his brothers Timothy Gaffey (Lydia) of Canton, GA and Brian Gaffey (Debbie) of Livingston, TX. He is also

survived by his aunt, Vida De Male of Eastham, MA and cousin, Daniel De Male of Chicago, IL as well as numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Donations made be made in his memory to www.alz.org/ct/in_my_community_donate.asp ; Alzheimer’s Association CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or American Cancer Society @www.cancer.org.; American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.