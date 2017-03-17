Obituaries: Frank J. Russo

Frank J. Russo (55) formerly of Bristol died on St. Johns U.V.I, December 16, 2016 of heart failure. Frankie loved to ski, work on foreign sports cars, and exotic motor cycles. He was a self-employed furniture maker. He his survived by three brothers; Michael J. Russo and his wife, Ellen Russo, David F. Russo, Alan A. Russo, and nine nieces and nephews. And first, second, and third cousins all around the world. If you knew Frankie and liked Frankie please donate to any veteran’s organization in his name, he would like that. Thank you.

