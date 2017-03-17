Obituaries: Grace Spring

Grace (Jenkins) Spring, 93, of Torrington, formerly of Terryville, widow of Nelson C. Spring passed away March 15, 2017 at RegalCare of Torrington.

Grace was born December 7, 1923 in New Brunswick, Maine, daughter of the late George W. and Susan (Everett) Jenkins. Prior to her retirement, she was an educator for the Plymouth School System at Prospect St. School in Terryville. She was a lifelong member of the Terryville Congregational Church. An active member of the Connecticut Writers League and a published author/Illustrator of several childrens books.

She is survived by her son, Neil G. Spring who currently resides in Puerto Rico; her daughter, Diana Arjune formerly of Terryville; her sisters, Hazel Ellis and Glenda Conopask of Bristol; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 11:00AM on Wednesday March 22, 2017 at the Terryville Congregational Church. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com