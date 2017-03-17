Obituaries: Olive S. Benvenuto

Olive S. (Bouchard) Benvenuto, 90, of Bristol, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at The Pines of Bristol. She was the wife of Peter R. Benvenuto.

She was born May 24, 1926 in Bristol the daughter of the late Toussaint and Marie(Demars) Bouchard.

She lived in Bristol her whole life and was a member of St. Joseph Church. She loved crossword puzzles and loved all animals.

Beside her husband she is survived by a son, Mark Benvenuto of Bristol and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Connecticut Human Society 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111.

