State Rep. Pavalock-D’Amato reads at local schools

State Representative Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-Bristol) recently paid a visit to Edgewood Elementary School in Bristol to participate in Read Across America Day.

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Pavalock-D’Amato joined in the nationwide celebration by reading to the fifth grade students of Mrs. Lathrop’s class.

“It was a pleasure to participate in the Read Across America celebration at Edgewood Elementary School,” said Pavalock-D’Amato in the press release. “This annual celebration and fantastic reading program is a fun and dynamic way to encourage children and motivate them to read. Thank you to Mrs. Lathrop and the students for allowing me to be part of their morning and to ‘The Cat in the Hat’ who stopped in to share in the fun. I hope the students enjoyed the time as much as I did!”

Pavalock-D’Amato also spent time reading to students at Mountain View and Hubbel Elementary Schools in Bristol.

According to their website, The National Education Association seeks to build a nation of readers through its signature program, NEA’s Read Across America. Now in its 20th year, this year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources.

For more information about this great event please visit www.nea.org/readacross.