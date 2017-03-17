Traffic delays expected during 15th Annual Shamrock Run

With the Shamrock Road Race scheduled for this Saturday, Bristol police have urged folks to drive with caution while traveling through the Chippens Hill area.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the race will start and end at Chippens Hill Middle School, which is located at 551 Peacedale Street. The event includes a two-mile run/walk at 9:30 a.m., followed by a five-mile run at 10:30 a.m., the release said. Drivers can expect some traffic delays at key intersections to cross race participants, the release said.

Race participants will be on the following roads during the two-mile run/walk: Perkins Street, Pinehurst Road, Lawrence Lane and James P. Casey Road.

During the five-mile run, participants will be on the following roads: Perkins Street, Pinehurst Road, Hill Street, Matthews St., Clark Avenue, Battle Street and James P. Casey Road