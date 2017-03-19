Fire report for March 17

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
March 3
253 Beaver St., New Britain, cover assignment, standby, moveup.
Manross Rd. and Brook St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
Bob’s Auto, 43 Preston St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
Farrell Avenue and Barlow Street, grass fire.
226 Grove St., lock-out.
March 4
61 Summerberry Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
344 Baldwin Dr., building fire.
24 Ward St., power line down.
New St. and King St., power line down.
March 5
Home Depot, 1149 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
144 Fall Mountain Rd., lock-out.
86 Gridley St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
101 Vance Dr., person in distress, other.
40 James St., cooking fire, confined to container.
431 North Main St., water problem, other.
Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-in.
March 6
Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC, 60 Wooster Ct., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.
575 Broad St., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.
31 Munchausen Ave., unauthorized burning.
128 Putnam St., power line down.
92 Harrison St., water problem, other.
215 Stafford Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
March 7
Witches Rock Road, oil or other combustible liquid spill.
Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., oil or other combustible liquid spill.
37 Edrow Rd., power line down.
222 Marcia Dr., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
March 8
Stevens Street and Stafford Avenue, passenger vehicle fire.
West Bristol School, 500 Clark Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
510 Stafford Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
New Street and Andrews Street, power line down.
200 Blakeslee St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
March 9
Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
143 Divinity St., water problem, other.
116 Robertson St., lock-out.
187 Maple St., cooking fire, confined to container.