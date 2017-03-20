Police investigate suspicious fire on Terryville Road

Bristol police are investigating a suspicious fire that broke out over the weekend on Terryville Road.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, fire officials responded to 470 Terryville Road early Sunday morning. The fire was determined to be suspicious in nature, but no injuries were reported, the release said.

Detectives from the Bristol Police Department responded to investigate the fire, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.