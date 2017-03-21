Deceased baby found in bag in Bristol’s reservoir

HARWINTON — State police detectives from Western District Major Crime are investigating the untimely death of a baby.

On March 21, at approximately 10:40 a.m., troopers from Troop L-Litchfield were notified that a deceased baby was located in a bag in Bristol Reservoir #4. The reservoir is located on Route 72 and Route 4 in Harwinton. The City of Bristol Water Department maintains the reservoir.

Detectives from Western District Major Crime responded to the scene and will assume the investigation.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.

The City of Bristol Water Department has consulted with the Connecticut Department of Health. The reservoir has not been used in a few days, and will remain offline.

The City of Bristol Water Department stresses that the public water supply is safe and they have no further concern for the safety of the public water supply.