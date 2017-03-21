Obituaries: Christopher J. Fortier

Christopher J. “Stopher” Fortier, 51, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday March 18, 2017 at his home. Christopher was born in Hartford on September 3, 1965 and was a son of James Fortier and the late Jean (Levesque) Fortier. He was a longtime Bristol resident and had worked for the Bristol Public School System in the Building and Grounds Maintenance Department. He enjoyed working on old cars, gardening, playing horseshoes, pool, darts and was an avid fan of the Miami Dolphins. In addition his father, Christopher is survived by his girlfriend Cindy, many cousins and cherished friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 9 AM from the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol at 10 AM for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be on Friday, March 24, 2017, 11 AM in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, between 5 and 7 PM. Please visit Stopher’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

