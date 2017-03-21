Obituaries: Margaret Bodamer

Margaret Bodamer, 84, of Cromwell passed early Thursday morning March 16, 2017 at Middlesex Hospital. Marge was born October 3, 1932, daughter of the late Burton Lewis, and Letha P. (Rancourt) McGray.

Predeceased by her two brothers Wendell McGray and Aubrey McGray, survived by her sister Carol Gorneault. Mother to Kerry Bodamer and Grandmother to Shannon Bodamer, Sean Bodamer, Kerry Ciceio and Wes Smith. She had many great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

She was genuinely a good woman who truly cared about the people in her life. Her motto in life was always “quitting is not an option.” She enjoyed going to local baseball and basketball games. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed greatly.

Private service will be held. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.

