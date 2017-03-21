Obituaries: Peter M. Vingris

Peter M. Vingris, 63, of Titusville, FL, formerly of Bristol, beloved husband of Susan (Conners) Vingris, died on Wednesday (March 15, 2017) in hospice care in Titusville. Peter was born in New Britain on December 30, 1953 and was a son of the late Bruno and Eleanor (Yukna) Vingris. He lived in New Britain before moving to Plainville where he graduated from Plainville High School. He then moved to Bristol where he lived until moving to Florida in 1990. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by two brothers: Richard Vingris of West Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and Frank Vingris of Plainville; his mother-in-law: Ethel (Silva) Conners of Bristol; Sister-in-laws and spouses: Belinda Jacob (Ron) of Savannah, GA and Christina Wilson (Kevin) of Enfield; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (March 23, 2017) at 12 Noon at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Thursday prior to the service between 11 and Noon. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 (www.aspca.org). Please visit Peter’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

