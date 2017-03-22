Kids listings, starting March 24

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

BRISTOL

ANNUAL SAFETY FAIR. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free bike helmets to children, courtesy of the Bristol Elks. Bike helmet fitting, safety information, safety crafts, bike riding rodeo. If you child is not one of the first children, bring a bike helmet from home to have it fitted properly. Elks and Traffic Division of the Bristol Police Department are sponsoring a riding rodeo. Bring your bikes to ride through a road track. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol.

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN CRAFT: CHERRY BLOSSOMS! 4 p.m. Bring in spring and make cherry blossoms using plastic bottles and paint. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

BRISTOL

PRINCESS TEA. 12 to 2 p.m. Cookies and juices, special guest princess storytelling, magic show by Amazing Magical Paul. Princess dress and tiaras encouraged. Princess wand craft. Carousel rides. New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol. $15 per child, $5 per adult. Reservations. (860) 585-5411.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SOUTHINGTON

ANNUAL PRINCESS MEET AND GREET. Face painting, glitter tattoos, nail and hair stations, feather extensions, light refreshments, DJ, raffle gifts, items to buy, costume characters, princesses, more. $15 per person (adults and children). No tickets at the door. Proceeds benefit Southington Community Services Medical Center Oncology Department for Children. Aqua Turf, Plantsville. Tickets. putinontheritz@aol.com, jodiederwin@gmail.com. Tickets also available at The Little Red Store, 252 Marion Ave., Plantsville and Pat’s Main Street Ice Cream, 384 Main St., Southington.

JULY 15, JULY 29, AUG. 26

OTHER

2017 SUMMER BASEBALL CLINICS. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. With the New Britain Bees. Open to ages 7 to 14. Learn the fundamentals of fielding, running, throwing, and hitting from members of the team and coaching staff. New Britain Stadium, 230 John Karbonic Way, New Britain. $70 per session, $120 for two, $125 for all three. (860) 860-826-2337, info@nbbees.com

NOW thru APRIL 6

PLAINVILLE

OPEN GYM AT RECREATION DEPARTMENT. Thursdays, 5 to 6:45 p.m. For ages 3 to 7. Supervised gym activity, jump house. Plainville Recreation Department, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. $25 for six weeks. (860) 747-6022.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.