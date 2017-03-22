Miscellaneous listing, starting March 24

QFRIDAY, MARCH 24

BRISTOL

A SPECIAL EVENING WITH MEDIUM JENNIFER SHACKFORD. Presented by Miss Forestville-Bristol Scholarship Organization. 6:30 p.m. Everyone in attendance gets a special reading. Faith in Angel, 1101 Farmington Ave., Berlin. $50. Make checks payable to Miss Forestville Scholarship Organization. Proceeds benefit scholarship fund. Lubrico@sbcglobal.net.

SINGLES MOONGLOW DANCE. Held by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. Dance to a DJ. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. $12 for members, $17 for guests. (860) 582-8229.

‘THE INVISIBLE RAY’ AND ‘THE DEVIL COMMANDS.’ Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Plus cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon.” The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. All ages. Refreshments and popcorn are available. (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

PLAINVILLE

MARCH MOVIE. 1:30 p.m. Film based on the bestselling novel of the same name by M.L. Stedman about a lighthouse keeper and his wife who raise a baby they rescued from a drifting row boat in Western Australia. Plainville Public Library auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

DOG TRAINING SESSION. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Learn simple dog training techniques. No dogs allowed. Session is opportunity ask questions and see basic dog obedience from a professional dog trainer. Recreation Building, 50 Whiting St., Plainville. (860) 747-6022.

SOUTHINGTON

BRADLEY MOUNTAIN FARM HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR. 12 to 5 p.m. Meet herd of dairy goats and spend time on working farm. Participate in farm activities and design your own beauty product. 12:30 and 3:30 p.m., walking tours. Bradley Mountain Farm, 537 Shuttle Meadow Rd., Southington. (860) 385-GOAT.

OTHER

SWAN DAY CT. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Music, art, burlesque, vendors. Live painting. Trinity-on-Main, Main Street, New Britain. 18-plus or all ages if accompanied by an adult. $18 online www.showclix.com/event/SWANDAYCT2017. $20 at the door. TrinityonMain.org, Facebook.com/SWANDAY

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

BRISTOL

IRISH COFFEE HOUSE WITH TOM O’CARROLL. 1 p.m. Rescheduled from March 14. Dublin-born folk singer Tom O’Carroll will be performing various songs and little known anecdotes that bring to life the story of the Irish. He also traces the history of the Irish people from the Stone Age to the present. Irish-themed refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. Free. RSVP. www.BristolLib.com, (860) 584-7787 ext. 2023.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BUSINESS BREAKFAST. 7:30 a.m., registration and breakfast. 8 a.m., program. Geared toward manufacturers. Speakers include Gary Breitbart from Connecticut Supplier Connection, Kerri Lacourse from New England Trade Adjustment Assistance Center, and William C. Tierney from the U.S. Small Business Administration. DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. Free. (860) 584-4718. www.CentralCTChambers.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

PLAINVLLE

PEOPLE PLANT CONNECTION. 6:30 p.m. Jeffrey Eleveld will take you on a tour of the tea plant from its beginnings over 4,700 years ago to the present day. Attendees will experience a hands-on session in planting tea seeds imported from China. Everyone will take home their own planted seed. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860)793-1446.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

BRISTOL

CULTURE NIGHT. 6 to 8 p.m. Presented by the Bristol Central High School Culture Club. Pot luck style dinner. Students and families are encouraged to bring their favorite cultural dish, whether it may be an appetizer, entrée, or dessert. Donations of water as well are needed. Food vendors, chefs, supplies, presenters, and cultural entertainment also invited. Open to the public. Bristol Central High School, Wolcott Street, Bristol. $2 tickets but must bought in advance. All services will be donaton only. (860) 584-7735, ext. 327.

‘MANCHESTER BY THE SEA.’ 1 p.m. Film about a brooding, irritable loner who becomes guardian to his 16-year-old nephew. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. Light refreshments courtesy of the Friends of the Bristol Public Library.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

SOUTHINGTON

‘WACKY WEDDING’ FUND RAISER. Held by Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. 6:30 p.m. Dinner theater evening. “Celebrate Moishe and Maria’s Wacky Wedding” as guests. The theater-goers will become part of the show. Four course meal, cash bar, tea cup auction, dancing. Hawk’s Landing Country Club, Southington. $50, choice of three entrees can be made when buying tickets. waysmeans@gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

BRISTOL

SINGLES PIZZA PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 7 p.m. Dress casual. Pizza, salad, and dessert. 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $5. $15, guest. (860) 582-8229.

PLAINVILLE

PARC’S SPRING DANCE. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Celebrating 60th anniversary. Late state Rep. Betty Boukus honored. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $50 per person, $29 per student or PARC member. Includes family style dinner, two hours of beer and wine, and music by DJ David Robinson. (860) 747-0316.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

BRISTOL

8TH ANNUAL ST. PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL SPRING CRAFT FAIR. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 50 vendors. Homemade chocolates, handmade knitted items, pet items, candles, soaps, skin care, jewelry, garden tools, art, healthy living, sports items, candles. Full lunch menu. Drawings. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $1 admission (includes drawing ticket). Crafter spaces available but no jewelry or food. Lynn.damboise@snet.net

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

BRISTOL

TENEBRAE SERVICE, SERVICES OF LIGHTS. Palm Sunday evening, 7 p.m. Music by Richard and Jane Theriault. All are welcome. Service includes hymns, scripture reading, prayer, and extinguishing and lighting of candles. Saint Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol. Free Goodwill offering. (860) 582-8169.

MONDAY, APRIL 17

PLAINVILLE

AMERICAN RED CROSS WATER SAFETY INSTRUCTORS COURSE. 6:30 to 9 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. Offered by Plainville Recreation Department Must be 16 years old. Learn how to become an American Red Cross Certified Learn to Swim Instructor Course. Plainville High School pool, Robert Holcomb Way, Plainville. Register. (860) 747-6022.

APRIL 21-22

SOUTHINGTON

TWO-DAY TRIP TO LANCASTER. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church of Southington. Motor coach leaves the church parking lot at 581 Meriden Ave., Southington at 7 a.m. See the Sight & Sound Theatre production of “Jonah.” Overnight accommodations at The Country Inn of Lancaster. On return trip, a stop will be made for a tour of Philadelphia and time at the Redding terminal. (860) 621-3024, (860) 628-8121.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

BRISTOL

BRISTOL SPECIAL OLYMPICS BOWLING FUND RAISER. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $20 per person, which includes shoe rental, two hours of bowling, pizza and soda. (860) 796-9253.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

SOUTHINGTON

THE 16TH ANNUAL WONDER OF WOMEN. 5:30 p.m., social hour with silent auction, food stations, cash bar, networking. 7 p.m. guest speaker Silvia Baldini, winner of Food Network’s “Chopped.” Aqua Turf, 556 Mulberry St., Plantsville. $55. RSVP by April 14. (860) 583-6363.

MONDAY, MAY 15.

BRISTOL

SWING INTO SPRING. Held by the St. Stanislaus Golden Agers. 11:30 a.m. See the Glenn Miller Orchestra and enjoy a family-style lunch. Drive on your own. $77 per person. (860) 589-5597.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

THE GREATER BRISTOL VETERANS COUNCIL ANNUAL SALUTE DINNER. 5 p.m. Honoring the men and women graduating from area schools who are making the transition into the military or military academics. Nuchies, 164 Central St., Forestville. $25 in advance. (860) 584-6258, (860) 280-1781.

NOW thru MARCH 31

PLAINVILLE

SNAPPY SENIORS MARCH EXHIBIT. Amateur photographers of various levels. “Food and Flowers.” Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

NOW thru APRIL 13

OTHER

‘EARTH, FIRE, WATER, AIR: ELEMENTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE.’ Exhibit about climate change in a juxtaposition and intermingling of art and science. Central Connecticut State University Art Gallery, S.T. Chen Fine Arts Center of Maloney Hall, New Britain.

NOW thru MARCH 30

OTHER

‘NEW PAINTINGS AND SELECT PHOTOGRAPHIC PORTRAITS,’ AN EXHIBITION BY MICHAEL SUNDRA. Wallace Barnes and Barbara Hackman Franklin Art Galler, Tunxis Community College, 600 Building, Scott Swamp Road, Farmington. Tunxis.edu

NOW thru MARCH 31

SOUTHINGTON

WENDELL COPELAND OF PLAINVILLE. Photography exhibit. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SPIRITUALIST CHURCH OF LOVE AND LIGHT. Meets Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Service followed by a fellowship hour. The Loop, Suite C, 311 East St., Plainville. Rev. Aristia Partiss. (860) 918-6393.

BRISTOL

BINGO. Wednesdays. Doors open, 4:30 p.m. 6:45 p.m., full kitchen menu. Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main St., Bristol.s, sta