Silver Alert issued for missing 48-year-old man

Bristol police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 48-year-old man.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, Jonathon Boutilier was last seen in Bristol on March 17 wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. He is described as a 5-foot-10 white male with graying black hair and a beard, brown eyes and a weight of 175 pounds, the release said. He may be driving a green 1996 Pontiac Sunfire with the Connecticut license plate number, AB65878, the release said.

The circumstances of Boutilier’s disappearance are unknown, the release said. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or his vehicle is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.