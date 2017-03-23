Obituaries: Claudia Peterson

Claudia (Rossiter) Peterson, 81, of Bristol, went home to be with the Lord and her husband on Monday (March 20, 2017). She was widowed from Richard W. “Dick” Peterson on February 22 of this year. Claudia was born in Waterbury on November 7, 1935 and was the oldest of three children of the late David and Emily (Burns) Rossiter. She was a lifelong Bristol resident where she graduated from Bristol High School in 1953. She worked as secretary to the publisher for The Bristol Press for several years before retiring. Claudia was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she served the Lord faithfully in many behind the scenes ministries with a servant’s heart for many a family, extended family, friends, and probably unknown others through Christ’s love, Amen. Claudia is survived by four children and spouses: Richard and Lisa Peterson of Shaftsbury, VT, Jeffrey and Cathy Peterson of Suwanee, GA, Scott and Daneen Peterson of Bristol, and Kristen and Dave Blandino of Bristol; her sister: Judy Rossiter DeGrado of Hollywood, FL; 11 grandchildren: Jeffrey (and Carman) Peterson, Sara (and Daniel) Sutton, Rachel Peterson, Eric (and Ashley) Peterson, Mitchell, Emily, Jack, and Dave Peterson, Matt, Kara, and Joe Blandino; sisters-in-law: Margaret Peterson Cootware of Vermont, Marlene Rossiter of Florida, and Margaret Peterson Hein of Farmington; eight great-grandchildren; her godchildren: Steven and Karen O’Connell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: David Rossiter. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (March 25, 2017) at 12 Noon at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday between 5 and 8 PM. The Peterson family thanks all for their prayer, love, and support through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Claudia’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

