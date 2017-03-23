Obituaries: Louise Planchard

Louise Planchard, 88, of Bristol, widow of Clifton Joseph Planchard, passed away peacefully on Monday (March 20, 2017) at the University of Connecticut John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed dearly. Louise was born in 1928 to John and Enrichetta Scampini of Bristol. A lifelong resident of Bristol, she attended Bristol schools and worked as a teller at the Bristol Savings Bank (presently Webster Bank). She was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol, where she taught religion classes (CCD) and was a faithful member of the Ladies Rosary Society for many years. She is survived by a daughter: Gail Swenton and husband, Richard Swenton, of Bristol, and a son David Planchard and his wife, Marie Planchard, of Hopinkton, MA. Louise has three grandchildren: Cathy Sullivan and her husband, Kevin Sullivan, of Seattle, WA, Stephanie Planchard of Boston, MA, and Rachel O’Connor and her husband, Michael O’Connor, of Pembroke, MA. Louise is also survived by her two precious great grandchildren: Colin Henry Sullivan and Adelyn Paige O’Connor. The family will greet friends on Saturday (March 25, 2017) between 9:30 to 10:30 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. A reception will follow the mass at Nuchie’s Restaurant in Forestville. Louise will be buried privately with her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to UCONN Foundation, School of Medicine Scholarship Fund, 10 Talcott Notch Rd., Suite 100, Farmington, CT 06032. Please visit Louise’s tribute at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

