Obituaries: Stella Rallis

Stella Rallis, 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Avery Heights, Hartford, Conn. Born in Framingham, Mass. on December 13, 1921 and was a daughter of the late Peter and Costula (Mann) Rallis. She moved to Bristol with her family after high school. In 1960 she took a position with the US Treasury – Bureau of the Mint, which took Stella to San Francisco until 1982 when she retired and returned to Conn. After returning to Connecticut, she took a job with the CT State Police which kept her busy for another ten years. In her retirement, Stella enjoyed the opera, classical music and the arts. Besides her parents, Stella was predeceased by her youngest brother William Rallis. She is survived by her sister Florence Kowalchuk, her brother John Rallis and her sister-in-law Elaine Rallis and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews and 2 great grandnieces and 2 great grandnephews. The family wished to thank the staff at Avery Heights for their care and support of Stella over the last few years. Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM (noon) Saturday, March 25, 2017 at St. Demetrios Church, 31 Brightwood Road, Bristol, Conn. There are no calling hours. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to St. Demetrios Church or Masonicare Foundation of CT, 74 Cheshire Road, P O Box 70, Wallingford, Conn. 06492. The Rallis family invites you to send a condolence message in Stella’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.

