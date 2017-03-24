Legislators to speak with constituents at One Fifty Central

State Reps. Whit Betts (R-76) and Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77), and state Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) have announced that they will be hosting a Pints and Politics event on Tuesday, March 28 at 5 p.m. at One Fifty Central,150 Central St., Bristol).

The event will allow residents the opportunity speak with the legislators and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol in a relaxed setting. The lawmakers will discuss the issues and debates shaping the 2017 legislative session, including municipal funding and state budget issues.

The event is free and open to Bristol residents only. Light refreshments will be served.

Anyone unable to attend but would like to speak with their legislators regarding a legislative or local issue may contact Betts and Pavalock at 1-800-842-1423 or Martin at 1-800-842-1421.