Obituaries: Cecile V. Lagasse

Cecile V. Lagassé, 82, of Bristol, died on Thursday (March 23, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Cecile was born in Grand Isle, ME on July 9, 1934 and was a daughter of the late Levite and Rose (Chasse) Lagassé. She came to Bristol as a teenager and graduated from Bristol High School. She worked for Bristol Federal Saving Bank before retiring and was a member of St. Ann Church, Bristol. Cecile is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law: Wilmar and Joan Lagassé and Joseph and Lonnie Lagassé, all of Bristol; her sister: Edmay Lagassé with whom she lived in Bristol; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters and a brother-in-law: Jean and Roland Corbin, Sr. and Yvonne Lagassé who died as a child. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (March 27, 2017) at 11 AM at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann Church, 180 Laurel St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Cecile’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

