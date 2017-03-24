Obituaries: Virginia M. Higgins

Virginia M. “Ginger” Higgins, 90, of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, March 22, 2017 with her daughters at her side. She was the wife of her beloved late husband Harold J. Higgins, Jr.

Ginger was born in New Britain on February 15, 1927 daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (White) Blanchette and was a graduate of the New Britain High School Class of 1944. She was also one of ten women who pioneered SCUBA diving and was certified in 1962. Ginger had also worked as a stenographer for the Veterans Administration in Newington and Hartford. A member of St. Matthew Church in Forestville, Ginger was also an active member of the Central Connecticut Stroke Club.

She leaves her daughters Kathleen Thomasen of Plainville, Jean Ehle and her husband Greg and Maureen Bashaw all of Middletown; grandchildren Robert Thomasen, Holly Whitford, Michael, Kevin and Harold Higgins, Jillian Goodsell and Virginia Bashaw; 11 great grandchildren and she also leaves one surviving sister. Besides her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son Michael Higgins and siblings Robert Blanchette and Edyth Matthews.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginger’s memory may be made to either the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Ginger’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.