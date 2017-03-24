Police blotter for March 24

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Christopher K. Jarry, 45, of 495 Woodland St., Bristol, was arrested March 10 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Karen E. Shepard, 53, of 38 Colony St., Bristol, was arrested March 11 and charged with second degree threatening.
- Cary D. Allison, 59, of 125 Central St., Apt. 11, Bristol, was arrested March 11 and charged with operation while under the influence, following too close and evading responsibility.
- Tracey A. Brayton, 46, of 66 Pinehurst Rd., Bristol, was arrested March 11 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- David A. Ladd, 50, of 18 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested March 11 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Joseph A. Freitas, 22, of 232 Jersey St., Waterbury, was arrested March 12 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Tina Mason, 48, of 41 Summer St., Bristol, was arrested March 12 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Melissa A. Fregia, 35, of 73 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested March 13 and charged with sixth degree larceny and second degree failure to appear.
- Brandon R. Wolf, 19, of 2 Zipp Ave., Bristol, was arrested March 13 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and failure to obey control signal. Andy J. Medina-Gutierrez, 28, of 8 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested March 13 and charged with illegal tinted glass, operation while registered license suspended/revoked and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- David K. Gordon, 64, of 16 Strong St., Burlington, was arrested March 14 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Dawn Parizo, 57, of 8 Pleasant St., Burlington, was arrested March 14 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Jennifer Brade, 29, of 1066 May St., Naugatuck, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Joshua Casey, 30, of 150 Stonefield Dr., Apt. 9, Waterbury, was arrested March 15 and charged with illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics and use of improper high beams.
- Michael Cesnak, 30, of 119 Cheney Rd., Marlborough, was arrested March 16 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Kiana Davis, 23, of 7 Smith Dr., East Hartford, was arrested March 16 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Timothy B. Cote, 18, of 113 Stewart St., Bristol, was arrested March 16 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of protective order, two counts of second degree threatening, second degree failure to appear, and second degree harassment.
- Kirk D. Marshall, 62, of 37 New St., Bristol, was arrested March 16 and charged with assault on a victim over the age of 60, second degree breach of peace and second degree failure to appear.
- Carlos A. Gonzalez, 24, of 32 Chestnut St., Apt. 2L, Bristol, was arrested March 16 and charged with second degree failure to appear.