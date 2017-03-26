Fire report for March 24

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
March 10
Taco Bell, 1250 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
March 11
Barnes Highway and Lincoln Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
CVS, 60 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.
83 Gridley St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
241 Pleasant View Ave., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
330 Park St., person in distress, other.
March 12
284 West St., building fire.
41 Gridley St., water problem, other.
March 13
31 Spark Ave., power line down.
Pet Supplies Plus, 1168 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Gaski Property, 575 Broad St., sprinkler activation, no fire—unintentional.
586 East Rd., outside equipment fire.
38 Stonecrest Dr., lock-out.
March 14
1330 Burlington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
482 Lake Ave., lock-out.
39 Field St., hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.
460 Shrub Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
March 15
Healthtrax, hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.
6 Brookview Circle, public service.
Laurel St. and North Main St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
106 Laurel St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
Hart St. and Woodbridge Rd., outside rubbish fire, other.
296 Hart St., outside rubbish fire, other.
Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
March 16
106 Laurel St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.
26 Upson St., lock-in.
South Street and Mellen Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
38 Greystone Ave., lock-out.
Ivy Drive School, 160 Ivy Dr., assist police or other governmental agency.
15 Woodland St., assist police or other governmental agency.
March 17
410 Shrub Rd., smoke or odor removal.