Crash leaves driver hospitalized with serious injuries

A driver suffered severe head and leg injuries last Friday after crashing into a utility pole.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers responded to Burlington Avenue near Elaine Drive. The driver of a Ram pickup was traveling northbound on Burlington Avenue and crossed the center line, striking a utility pole on the opposite side of the road. The collision snapped the pole, and caused massive damage to the vehicle, the release said.

The driver, who was extracted from the vehicle by Bristol firefighters, was sent to Hartford Hospital via Life Star for serious head and leg injuries, the release said.

However, the driver’s injuries were not life threatening, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.