Obituaries: Cynthia Fetko

Cynthia “Cindy” (Nethaway) Fetko, 70 of Bristol passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Stephen A. Fetko with whom she recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.

Cindy was born in Schenectady, NY on October 8, 1946 the only child of Floyd and Virginia Nethaway. She moved to Windsor Locks where she met the love of her life, her husband Stephen. She had a licensed day care for 26 years where she lovingly cared for many children as if they were her own. Cindy had attended St. Gregory Church and she loved decorating, shopping and crafting but most of all enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Besides her husband, she leaves her son and daughter-in-law Stephen and Denise Fetko, daughter and son-in-law Heather and Irving Maldonado; grandchildren Chelsea Zysek, Joseph Fetko and his wife Kaylin, Kory Forster; great grandchildren Amayaa Fetko and Gianna Sotomayor; and nephews John Loughran and his wife Debbie and Jim Loughran and his wife Gigi. Cindy was predeceased by her grandson Stephen M. Fetko, Jr. in 2011.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Cindy’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.