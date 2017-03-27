Police make arrests in Page Park robbery

Bristol police arrested and charged two Southington residents who allegedly robbed and assaulted a 28-year-old man at Page Park last Friday.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the victim was assaulted and robbed by two suspects who were parked in a vehicle at Page Park last Friday evening. After the suspects took money and possessions from him, the victim was told to get out of the vehicle, the release said. The victim, who sustained facial injuries, then fled to a nearby home on Moody Street, where the homeowner contacted Bristol police, the release said. The victim declined any medical attention, the release said.

Police were able to find and stop the suspects after receiving a description of their vehicle, the release said. They arrested 18-year-old Jeffrey Bowman of Southington, who was charged with second degree robbery, second degree larceny, third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to maintain auto insurance, possession with intent to sell illegal drugs and possession of a controlled substance. He was held on a $50,000 bond, the release said.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Amarillys Nieves of Planstville, who was charged with second degree robbery, second degree larceny, third degree assault and second degree breach of peace. She was issued a $25,000 bond and was held on a remand to custody for a parole violation, the release said. Both suspects were scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Monday.