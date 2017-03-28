Boys and Girls Club advances to ‘Philanthropic Four’; Round concludes tonight at 8 p.m.

Hartford-area nonprofit organizations have raised $129,479 in the competitive fundraising tournament Brackets for Good, and four nonprofits – Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, Capital City Education Alliance, Community Mental Health Affiliates, and Hartford City Mission – advance to the “Philanthropic Four” as the tournament heads into its final rounds.

The four nonprofits are the running for a $10,000 Championship grant. Thus far, Hartford-area nonprofits have raised more money than in any of six first-year cities conducting tournaments this year.

Participating nonprofits rally enthusiastic donors to out-fundraise their opponents in order to advance. Competing nonprofits keep donations received during tournament play, no matter how many rounds they advance. The field narrows each week. The on-line fundraising began with 60 nonprofit organizations on Feb. 24; the fourth round concluded on March 24.

The next round is now underway at hartford.bfg.org and concludes at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, when the field will narrow to the Championship match-up. The match-ups: Boys & Girls Club of Bristol v. Hartford City Mission; Community Mental Health Affiliates v. Capital City Education Alliance. The final two nonprofits will compete for the championship, to be determined on March 31.

Raising the most donations thus far in the Hartford tournament are Hartford City Mission, $16,161; Boys & Girls Club of Bristol, $14,039; The First Tee of Connecticut, $13,604; Capital City Education Alliance $8,596; Community Mental Health Affiliates (CMHA), $7,912; Tunxis Community College Foundation, $7,460; Children’s Law Center of CT, $6,076; Achieve Hartford!, $4,780; Mental Health Connecticut, $4,043; and Connecticut Rivers Council Boy Scouts of America, $4,024;

In only three cities – Indianapolis, Louisville and St. Louis – has more money been raised for local nonprofit organizations than in Hartford. Eleven cities across the country are conducting Brackets for Good tournaments this year, with the support of local businesses. The Hartford tournament is presented by Stanley Black & Decker. Sponsors include Aetna, Express Strategies, Lids, Supporting Strategies, Bloomerang, and The Perfect Promotion.

“Stanley Black & Decker is committed to building a better tomorrow,” said Donald Allan, Jr., Stanley Black & Decker Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer. “It’s not just the homes we help build with our tools, or the schools we protect with our security systems. It’s also a commitment to stepping up and bettering our communities. Partnering with Brackets For Good is a fun and

impactful way we can support organizations that are serving the Hartford community, where many of our employees call home.”

Brackets for Good began in Indianapolis in 2012, and subsequently added Louisville. In 2016, tournaments were launched in Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St.Paul), St. Louis and Ann Arbor, Michigan. This year, Hartford, Miami, Cincinnati, Denver, Miami and Nashville were added.

The website hartford.bfg.org provides information on the participating nonprofit organizations and the updates on their weekly fundraising efforts. Online contributions to the four Hartford area nonprofits that have reached the “Philanthropic Four” is now underway, at hartford.bfg.org

