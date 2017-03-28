Community Gardens offered again; application schedule announced

Community Gardens will be available once again at the Bristol Senior Center this year. Garden applications will be taken at the Bristol Senior Center beginning Monday, April 3 at 9 a.m. in the main office of the Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave. Bristol.

Garden beds are available to any Bristol resident. Gardeners can also download an application, rules and regulations on the City of Bristol’s website at www.bristolct.gov/garden. Garden applications will be taken according to the following schedule:

April 3 to 6:Open to Bristol residents who are returning gardeners.

April 7: Open to all Bristol residents

Raised Beds (handicapped): plots 1 to 19, 4’ x 6’, $10

Regular Beds plots 1 to 22, 16’ x 16’, $20.

Gardeners must come in person to sign up for a plot. Proof of residency is required.

For further information, call the Bristol Senior Center at (860)584-7895 weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.