Fire report for March 31

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
March 17
410 Shrub Rd., smoke or odor removal.
South Street and Wilcox Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.
Broad Street and King Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
291 King St., combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition, other.
Sheridan Woods, 321 Stonecrest Dr., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
GMN, 181 Business Park Dr., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
March 18
Bleachers, 300 Middle St., assist police or other governmental agency.
Memorial Boulevard, 70 Memorial Blvd., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
160 Bradley St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
Beths Avenue and Vera Road, power line down.
North Main Street and North Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.
March 19
Ross Auto, 470 Terryville Rd., mobile property (vehicle) fire, other.
Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
North Main St. and Center St., hazardous condition, other.
422 Emmett St., lock-out.
Fire Station 2, 151 Hill St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
March 20
330 Queen St., passenger vehicle fire.
1221 Stafford Ave., extrication of victim(s) from vehicle.
Camp Street and Farmington Avenue, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
1062 Burlington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Bob’s Chalet, 91 Pine St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
515 Marsh Rd., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
218 Surrey Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.
March 21
St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
78 Vine Rd., EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
279 Louisiana Ave., water problem, other.
March 22
36 Center St., lock-out.
851 Matthews St., power line down.
489 Burlington Ave., hazardous condition, other.
Neuman Place and Mano Lane, hazardous condition, other.
Countryside Manor, 1660 Stafford Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.
Sharon Street and Dover Street, electrical wiring/ equipment problem, other.
138 Stonecrest Dr., public service assistance, other.
Ridge Road and Father Crudele Drive, power line down.
March 23
Fast Freddies, 201 North St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.
Beacon Prescriptions, 57 South St., smoke detector activation, no fire.