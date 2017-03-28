Obituaries: Aaron B. Plummer

Aaron B. Plummer, 54, of Bristol passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 24, 2017. He was the beloved husband for 30 years to Carla (DellaDonna) Plummer.

Aaron was born in Southington on March 12, 1963 son of the late Elliott and Joyce (Stapleford) Plummer. He had been a machinist for several area manufacturing companies over the years. Aaron was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and loved his entire family. He was a great cook of different cuisines, was an avid gardener and a former member of the Sons of Italy.

Besides his wife, he leaves his son Aaron B. Plummer, II; sister Sherry Frenette (Vinnie); brothers Elliott Plummer, Kevin Smith (Leslie), Eric Smith and Carlton Plummer; grandson Aiden M. Plummer; father and mother-in law Robert and Judith DellaDonna; brother-in-law Richard DellaDonna (Puy); and many nieces and nephews and their children. Aaron was predeceased by his sisters Brenda Jean Smith and Kelly Plummer.

Services are private. O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is assisting the family. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Aaron’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.