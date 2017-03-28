Obituaries: Jamison D. Shank

Jamison D. “Jamie” Shank, 52, of Bristol, died on Sunday (March 19, 2017) at Bristol Hospital. Jamie was born in Bristol on September 6, 1964 and was a son of the late Edward Joseph and Virginia May (Dennis) Shank. He was a lifelong Bristol resident and attended Bristol Central High School in the early 1980’s. He was most known as a musician; performing vocals and playing bass guitar for several local bands, including Short Notice, at establishments in Bristol. He leaves a daughter and son-in-law: Trisha Shank and Christopher Naples of Bristol; his five older siblings: Gary Shank of Bristol, Deborah Dick of Hampton, NH, Rebecca Lutz of Northfield, Craig, and Todd Shank of Bristol; two grandchildren: Aubree Rabis and Anthony Naples; and several nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Friday (March 31, 2017) between 2 and 3 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a celebration of his life between 4 and 8 PM at the D.A.V., 191 Riverside Ave., Bristol. Please visit Jamie’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

