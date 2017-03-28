Obituaries: Jennie M. Giovinazzo

Jennie M. “Jeannie” Giovinazzo, 90, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Saturday (March 25, 2017) at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Jennie was born in Bristol on November 28, 1926 and was one of five children of the late Vito and Caterina (Valenzano) Giovinazzo. A lifelong Bristol resident, she was a member of Bristol High School Class of 1944 then went on to secretarial school. She worked for Wallace Barnes for 39 years before going to work at The Hartford Southington office where she sold property and casualty insurance. She was the first retiree of the Southington office of The Hartford. In her younger years, she was an avid duck-pin bowler and throughout her life she devoted her time to her family and her community. She was a member of OSIA where she was named Woman of the Year, enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army soup kitchen, and loved to travel. Jennie also loved to cook and her family enjoyed her pizza, foccacia and her Christmas cookies. She was a devout parishioner of St. Anthony Church, Bristol. Her family came first and she was known to be very generous with them. Jennie is survived by her two sisters: Mary DiVenere of Southington, and Domenica “Dolly” DiMeo and her husband, Richard, of Burlington; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great- nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law: Vito “Tony” and Marion Giovinazzo, a sister and brother-in-law: Angelina and Reed Michaud, and bother-in-law: Dominic DiVenere. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (March 30, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 4 and 7 PM. The family especially thanks Dr. Brian Byrne of New Britain for his kind and compassionate care of Jennie Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol, CT 06010 Please visit Jennie’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

