Obituaries: Tracee J. Peasley

Tracee J. Peasley, 48, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital. She was the proud mother of Timothy Peasley, beloved daughter of Lynne (Massow) Peasley and loving sister to her siblings: Raymond Ricker of Torrington, William Peasley, Valerie Howard, Jeffrey Peasley, Randy Peasley and Tammy Peasley, all of Bristol.

Tracee was born in New Britain on January 10, 1969 and had been a longtime Bristol resident.

No job was more important or more rewarding to her than devoting herself to taking care of her family. She spent her days making anyone in her presence laugh and giving her best effort to remind everyone of the importance of the simple things in life. She loved her pets: Smokey the cat and Miley the dog. She will be remembered for her earnest wit and all of the jokes and moments that will keep providing laughter and smiles for years to come, and the whimsical love she shared with everyone. It was a testament to her golden heart that she would say please and thank you to all of the staff of the facilities that took care of her up until her passing which was a halt by no means of her kindnesses.

In addition to her son, mother and siblings, she is survived by her cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin siblings, Bryant and Debbie Peasley.

Donations in Tracee’s memory may be made to http://www.extendedfamily.org/makedonation.html.

Funeral services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com