Obituaries: William Tetteh Cudjoe

William Tetteh Cudjoe, 49, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Yale New Haven Hospital. William was born in Accra-Ghana, West Africa on February 17, 1968, and was a son of Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe, Sr. and Mercy Kaki Cudjoe. He had lived in the Connecticut Area for 26 years, but specifically in Bristol for the past 12 years. He worked at G E for a few years before starting Cudjoe & Associates, a Real Estate Appraisal Firm. He was a Certified Real Estate Appraiser and a faithful member of Prospect United Methodist Church, Bristol. William completed University of Ghana before relocating to the US where he obtained an MBA from University of Connecticut. William was a sports enthusiast, he loved competitive sports in general but football (soccer) in particular. He also loved Jazz and attended many jazz concerts all over the US. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling and sightseeing. As a trailblazer he was very analytic and ambitious yet compassionate and generous. William did everything and anything for his family and friends. Just ask him and he will give you the shirt of his back. He knew the best restaurants in town and enjoyed all the historic sights of any town and travelled to see them. His love for books and/or quest for acquisition of knowledge coupled with his extensive travel made him well versed in various subjects. William is survived by his children: Zachary and Zola Cudjoe, both of Bristol; his partner; Yaa Serwaa Amoakohene; three brothers: Eric, Francis and Emmanuel Cudjoe, two sisters: Francisca Cudjoe and Stella Harding and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on (Saturday April 8, 2017), 10 AM at Prospect United Methodist Church, 99 Summer St., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Friday April 7, 2017 between 4 and 7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to the family at 205 Perkins Street, Bristol, CT 06010 Please visit William’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

